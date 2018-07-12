Ty Dolla $ign and Jeremih Drop Retro “This Light” Video

Hook-masters Ty Dolla $ign and Jeremih recently teamed up for the smooth track “This Light.”

The oldies-inspired jam features inspiration from a number of throwback tracks. A bass-guitar-heavy beat is borrowed from the Mary Jane Girls' 1983 hit “All Night Long” and Jeremih gives a nod to Ahmad with the lyric “back in the days when I was young I'm not a kid anymore.”

The two are joined by a whole crew of freestyle dancers as they lay down verses and roller skate in this retro video. Watch below:

Ty Dolla $ign and Jeremih are currently in the process of creating a full collab album and we’re impatiently awaiting an official release date.