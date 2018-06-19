WATCH: Beyoncé and JAY-Z Rent Out The Louvre for Music Video

Modern music is beautifully intertwined with romanticism in Beyoncé and JAY-Z’s new music video for “APESH**T.”

I honestly had my jaw on the floor during the entirety of my first watch through. While so many videos overuse luxury and wealth so heavily it becomes tacky, this video is the definition of class.

Beyoncé spits bars with some NSFW lyrics in a dress fit for the Met Gala. The video respects the iconic art in The Louvre while blending it with art of a different kind. Watch here:

There’s something slightly eerie about seeing a deserted Louvre filled with interpretive dancers lining the regal stairwells crowned by king and queen Beyoncé and Jay-Z standing up top.

This video is the first from the extreme power couple's surprise joint project, The Carters. Their album Everything Is Love has immeidately taken the industry by storm and is now available on TIDAL, Apple Music, Spotify and Amazon Music.