Watch CeeLo Green Cover Childish Gambino's "Redbone"
Listen to his powerful vocals in his spin on the hit track
CeeLo Green and a full line-up of live instruments recently delivered a gorgeous cover of Childish Gambino’s “Redbone.” We had no idea how badly we needed to hear this.
While it may be hard to believe the atmospheric jam could get any better, the addition of live flutes, percussion and bass seem to do just that. CeeLo’s powerful vocals fit perfectly with the R&B song that closely matches his own style.
Watch the performance below:
He previously released a studio remix of the track, sharing it to Twitter after unexpectedly texting it to Digital Trends at 2AM.
@donaldglover moved me with this song and album. Thought I'd do a cool lil version of redbone for fun, but for real. #redbone pic.twitter.com/m7b0qD2H0s— CeeLo Green (@CeeLoGreen) April 29, 2017