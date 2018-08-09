Watch Fetty Wap’s Lavish “Bruce Wayne” Video

After dropping a few singles, Fetty Wap recently released 11-song EP Bruce Wayne. Now, the title single has a boujee visual to accompany it.

The video was shot in front of a massive mansion, decking it out with lights and a fog machine. Watch below:

Fetty Wap dedicated Bruce Wayne’s Batman-inspired cover to his grandparents, explaining to Complex that his lyrics are “not about bragging, but inspiring people to always give back.” The Jersey rapper is well-known for contributing to his hometown and even has a key to the city of Paterson. We hope he owns that mansion soon, he deserves it.