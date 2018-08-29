Watch Lil Duval and Snoop Dogg Live Their Best Lives in “Smile” Video

Comedian and artist Lil Duval is back to continue staking his name in the music world, bringing old-school hip hop flare with his NSFW jam “Smile (Living My Best Life).”

The groovy track features rap icon Snoop Dogg, seasoning it with his laid back and inspirational verses. Lil Duval’s soulful vocals pop up between fire from Snoop and Ball Greezy.

Described by commenters as the “adult version of Pharell’s ‘Happy,’” this upbeat bop is the perfect way to close out your summer. The colorful and slightly trippy video makes it almost impossible to listen to this song without dancing along.

Watch the beachy visual below: