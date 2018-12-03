What's Your Favorite Soulful Holiday Song?

Holiday season is officially in full swing and, as Christmas approaches much faster than we’re actually ready for, it’s time to start preparing everything from gifts to holiday playlists.

Related: Mariah Carey Sings "All I Want I Want for Christmas Is You" With Her Twins

The topic of what songs to play can end up being one that leaves the whole family divided. From Destiny's Child leaving their men completely broke in only eight days to a tiny Michael Jackson wishing us a merry Christmas, here are our nominees for best holiday song.

Vote for your favorite below!

"Santa Claus Is Coming to Town" - Jackson 5

"Some Day At Christmas" - Stevie Wonder

"All I Want For Christmas Is You" - Mariah Carey

"Silent Night" - The Temptations

"8 Days Of Christmas" - Destiny's Child

"Let It Snow" - Boys II Men

"One Wish (for Christmas)" - Whitney Houston

"Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas" - John Legend

"Every Year, Every Christmas" - Luther Vandross

"Joy to the World" - Aretha Franklin

Which holiday song is your favorite?

Want to take non-stop Christmas music with you everywhere you go? Download the RADIO.COM app now and listen to three of our exclusive holiday music channels.

CHRISTMAS CLASSICS

POP GOES CHRISTMAS

COUNTRYFIED CHRISTMAS