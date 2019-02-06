Who Would the Internet Actually Like to See Play the Super Bowl Halftime Show?

The internet is super critical of the Super Bowl halftime show every year. After Adam Levine left Twitter ablaze with discussions about his tattoos and shirt removal, we’re wondering who would actually be considered a good fit for the iconic performance.

Even with massive artists like Maroon 5 and Justin Timberlake that should be just about guaranteed crowd-pleasers, the halftime show has ended up leaving many disappointed year after year. Is it the actual band, their performance itself, or the production? Is there a way to even come close to pleasing everyone?

After weighing options like mass appeal, family-friendliness, and performance skills, we have some ideas about who may be a better fit.

Panic! At The Disco

Panic! is having the biggest moment of their 15-year career, continuing to skyrocket with the help of hits like “High Hopes.” Delivering polished jams that span across generations and genres, the Las Vegas band puts on one of the most captivating live shows. If they threw in their cover of “Bohemian Rhapsody,” it’s hard to think of anyone that wouldn’t be happy about it.

Jennifer Lopez

With Super Bowl 2020 set to take place in Miami, choosing Latino artists is a move that would show the organizers learned from their mistake of not fully showcasing Hip Hop in Atlanta. With the potential of adding special guests like Pitbull and Bad Bunny, a J Lo performance would take advantage of the well-deserved boom in Latin music.

Metallica

The legendary rockers are one of the most obvious choices of a band that makes perfect sense, but has never played a halftime show. With hits so timeless they’ve transitioned from metal pioneers into a household name that overcomes genre barriers, the band would put on an incredible show that works well for the Super Bowl’s target audience.

Drake

Drake is undeniably one of the biggest artists in the world, making a name for himself in Pop, Hip Hop, R&B and beyond. Already comfortable with the center stage performance format, the hit-maker would seamlessly transition to a stage planted in the middle of a football field.

Carrie Underwood

Carrie Underwood is one of the most beloved modern artists, giving effortless wholesome appeal matched by powerful vocals. Coming as a much-needed country halftime show, Carrie would be a perfect fit thanks to both her existing ties to the NFL and her crossover into pop and adult contemporary.

BTS

K-pop phenomenon BTS are our wildcard pick here, a choice that would show huge progression in the Super Bowl halftime show picks. After making their American television debut at the AMAs and captivating audiences that have never even heard of them, the group has proven their performances transcend any language barrier.

Who would you like to see play the 2020 halftime show?