Here Are Some Of Our Favorite Highlights From the 2019 NBA All-Star Game in Charlotte
Peep Game!
The 2019 NBA All-Star festivities are now over, but if you're like us you're still talking about some of the biggest moments to come out of the multi-day event. In case you didn't make it out to Charlotte last weekend, or just want to watch the highlights a few more times, here are a few of our favorite things that happened during the NBA All-Star Game.
Anthony Hamilton sings the National Anthem
.@HamiltonAnthony sings the U.S. National Anthem ahead of the #NBAAllStar game!— 2019 NBA All-Star (@NBAAllStar) February 18, 2019
Watch on @NBAonTNT pic.twitter.com/UrFCx7GIMF
Meek Mill performs
.@MeekMill gets #NBAAllStar started! -- pic.twitter.com/eyqYacWSD5— 2019 NBA All-Star (@NBAAllStar) February 18, 2019
Celebrities attending
⭐️ It’s @JanelleMonae! #NBAAllStar ⭐️ pic.twitter.com/Ugx7AjVcfF— 2019 NBA All-Star (@NBAAllStar) February 18, 2019
-- @KeyshiaKaoir & @gucci1017 courtside for #NBAAllStar 2019! pic.twitter.com/SjKwV8S7tC— 2019 NBA All-Star (@NBAAllStar) February 18, 2019
-- Chris Tucker, Jackson Lee & Spike Lee! -- pic.twitter.com/mHcoF00NZU— 2019 NBA All-Star (@NBAAllStar) February 18, 2019
-- #NBAAllStar x @iamjamiefoxx! -- pic.twitter.com/ifp0M4PP7n— 2019 NBA All-Star (@NBAAllStar) February 18, 2019
11x #NBAAllStar— 2019 NBA All-Star (@NBAAllStar) February 18, 2019
2x #NBAAllStar MVP@alleniverson! pic.twitter.com/LvvYP5u3FT
#NBAAllStar@russwest44 x @2chainz pic.twitter.com/C8Yu5Qw7Jy— 2019 NBA All-Star (@NBAAllStar) February 18, 2019
J. Cole performs
⭐️ @JColeNC performs at halftime of the 2019 #NBAAllStar Game in Charlotte! ⭐️ https://t.co/XuGGBA5k8Q— NBA (@NBA) February 18, 2019
The best dunks:
The BEST DUNKS from the 2019 #NBAAllStar Game! pic.twitter.com/dlIUSUjBWP— 2019 NBA All-Star (@NBAAllStar) February 18, 2019
You can read an article from our colleagues on whether or not LeBron has ruined the slam dunk contest over at 92.9 The Game, and see more highlights from the game and surrounding festivities at the NBA All-Star Twitter account!