Here Are Some Of Our Favorite Highlights From the 2019 NBA All-Star Game in Charlotte

The 2019 NBA All-Star festivities are now over, but if you're like us you're still talking about some of the biggest moments to come out of the multi-day event. In case you didn't make it out to Charlotte last weekend, or just want to watch the highlights a few more times, here are a few of our favorite things that happened during the NBA All-Star Game.



Anthony Hamilton sings the National Anthem

Meek Mill performs

Celebrities attending

-- Chris Tucker, Jackson Lee & Spike Lee! -- pic.twitter.com/mHcoF00NZU — 2019 NBA All-Star (@NBAAllStar) February 18, 2019

J. Cole performs

The best dunks:

The BEST DUNKS from the 2019 #NBAAllStar Game! pic.twitter.com/dlIUSUjBWP — 2019 NBA All-Star (@NBAAllStar) February 18, 2019

You can read an article from our colleagues on whether or not LeBron has ruined the slam dunk contest over at 92.9 The Game, and see more highlights from the game and surrounding festivities at the NBA All-Star Twitter account!