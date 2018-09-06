Ty Dolla $ign Was Getting Arrested For Drug Possession While You Were About to Watch The Bobby Brown Story

Singer, songwriter and producer Ty Dolla $ign was arrested last night while traveling by car to perform at Cellaris Amphitheatre at Lakewood, as part of a concert with rappers Lil' Uzi Vert, G-Eazy and others. The popular artist's limousine, which contained six other passengers, was pulled over after police apparently smelled marijuana coming from the car.

According to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Ty Dolla $ign, whose legal name is Tyrone William Griffin Jr., was charged with possession of not only marijuana but also cocaine. The six other passengers in the vehicle were not charged or taken into custody at press time.

TMZ has footage of Griffin being taken into custody on the 800 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, in Atlanta's historic West End, in front of Busy Bee Cafe.

Side note: Not to excuse drug possession, but isn't it strange how police always seem to smell weed coming from successful and famous young black celebrities' tour vehicles? Hey, maybe artists like Ty Dolla $ign enjoy risking their freedom just to smoke weed in a moving automobile (which he wasn't driving). Or maybe, you know, they're being profiled, surveilled and targeted because they're successful and famous young black celebrities. You make the call.

We'll have more as the story develops; see the video of Ty Dolla $ign's arrest below.