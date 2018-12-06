Tyler Perry

Tyler Perry Just Paid For All Items In Layaway At Two Atlanta Area Walmarts

See The Filmmaker's IG Announcement

December 6, 2018

Filmmaker Tyler Perry has just made a major announcement that's sure to warm hearts all over the country during the Christmas and holiday season, but certain residents of Atlanta are sure to be the most overjoyed when they hear the news. Perry chose two Atlanta-area Walmart stores and paid the remaining balance of everything that was in layaway at the time. That's right, if you had something in a Walmart in two suburban Atlanta locations -- one in Douglasville and another in East Point -- all you have to do is go to the layaway counter to find out that Perry took care of the bill. 

Watch the Instagram video Perry posted just moments ago below, and send him a tweet or a shout-out -- it's this kind of action that we all love hearing about, and brings us back to the true meaning of the holidays -- giving back.  

I was trying to do this anonymously but oh well!!!

A post shared by Tyler Perry (@tylerperry) on

Thank you Tyler Perry!

