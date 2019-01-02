Have You Seen Usher's New Year's Perm?
Singer divorcing, looks relaxed
It's a new year, and Atlanta's own Usher has a whole lot going on, including some major changes that are already giving him quite the new look. The singer and his wife Grace Miguel formally filed for divorce after announcing a separation earlier in 2018. And of course there was that herpes scandal, which may or may not be still going on. Now, the man who gave us his "Confessions" is giving the internet a few reasons to provide style feedback, thanks to two recent photos of himself he shared on his Instagram page.
First, there were the cornrows:
And then, for the occassion of a Rat-Pack-themed New Year's Eve party, Usher went and got himself a perm. Yes, like the kind Bruno Mars says some ladies need to put on their attitudes.
Everybody's clowning.
Is Usher portraying Jackie Wilson in a new biopic? pic.twitter.com/RWHSHDGaAV— philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) January 2, 2019
Usher look like Pepe Le Pew pic.twitter.com/OOMYKvk3OC— Ty (@_ThaiNoodles) January 1, 2019
Usher look like frisch's big boy pic.twitter.com/wZMd6OeqKr— MEERAK ----✊---- (@DJReemsDope) January 2, 2019
Aye yo @Usher this better be for a movie role lol #BlackTwitter pic.twitter.com/J9TizscYtu— Black Tweet Union (@BlackTweetUnion) January 1, 2019
And across town in ATL, Yung Joc is trying to start a fried hair battle for the sink-attached throne.
Welcome to 2019. We're hair... I mean here all year folks.