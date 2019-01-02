Usher in Los Angeles in November 2019 at TCL Chinese Theatre IMAX

Have You Seen Usher's New Year's Perm?

Singer divorcing, looks relaxed

January 2, 2019

It's a new year, and Atlanta's own Usher has a whole lot going on, including some major changes that are already giving him quite the new look. The singer and his wife Grace Miguel formally filed for divorce after announcing a separation earlier in 2018. And of course there was that herpes scandal, which may or may not be still going on. Now, the man who gave us his "Confessions" is giving the internet a few reasons to provide style feedback, thanks to two recent photos of himself he shared on his Instagram page. 

First, there were the cornrows:

LA No Cap

A post shared by Usher (@usher) on

And then, for the occassion of a Rat-Pack-themed New Year's Eve party, Usher went and got himself a perm. Yes, like the kind Bruno Mars says some ladies need to put on their attitudes. 

Rat Pack 2019

A post shared by Usher (@usher) on

Everybody's clowning.

And across town in ATL, Yung Joc is trying to start a fried hair battle for the sink-attached throne.

A post shared by Yung Joc (@joclive) on

Welcome to 2019. We're hair... I mean here all year folks. 

Usher

