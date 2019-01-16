Get Tickets NOW for V-103's Big Game Weekend Celebrity Events At Atlanta City Hall!!

Tickets are officially on sale for V-103's BIG GAME WEEKEND EVENTS -- three nights of amazing parties from Thursday, January 31, to Saturday, February 2!

It's starts Thursday with our WELCOME TO ATLANTA party, hosted by Jermaine Dupri and Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms! There'll also be live performances by Atlanta's own Ying Yang Twinz and Kilo Ali!

It continues Friday night with the ATLANTA SNEAKER BOWL, hosted by V-103's own DJ Greg Street! Come dressed in your finest attire and your freshest pair of sneakers! There'll be a huge crowd of sports figures and surprise celebrity guest appearances all night, and some of the hottest kicks you've ever seen!

And then there's the grand finale: THE NIGHT OF LEGENDS! V-103 will honor some of Atlanta's most influential entertainers, including T.I., Jeezy, and more! There'll also be a special performance from the legendary Big Daddy Kane, and it's all hosted by comedian Bill Bellamy!

Also, there'll be live music every night from the one and only Mike Phillips, and his TRAP CITY ALLSTARS band!

These events will definitely sell out quickly, so DON’T WAIT – GET TICKETS NOW!

We'll see you Thursday, Friday and Saturday night at Atlanta City Hall, with The People's Station -- V-103, during the Big Game Weekend! LET’S GO!!