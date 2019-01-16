V-103's Big Game Weekend Events

Get Tickets NOW for V-103's Big Game Weekend Celebrity Events At Atlanta City Hall!!

Starring Ceelo, JD, T.I., Ying Yang Twins, Jeezy + More!

January 16, 2019
Categories: 
Events

Tickets are officially on sale for V-103's BIG GAME WEEKEND EVENTS -- three nights of amazing parties from Thursday, January 31, to Saturday, February 2!

It's starts Thursday with our WELCOME TO ATLANTA party, hosted by Jermaine Dupri and Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms! There'll also be live performances by Atlanta's own Ying Yang Twinz and Kilo Ali!

V-103's Welcome to Atlanta Big Game Weekend party

 

It continues Friday night with the ATLANTA SNEAKER BOWL, hosted by V-103's own DJ Greg Street! Come dressed in your finest attire and your freshest pair of sneakers! There'll be a huge crowd of sports figures and surprise celebrity guest appearances all night, and some of the hottest kicks you've ever seen! 

V-103's Atlanta Sneaker Bowl Big Game Weekend party

 

And then there's the grand finale: THE NIGHT OF LEGENDS! V-103 will honor some of Atlanta's most influential entertainers, including T.I., Jeezy, and more! There'll also be a special performance from the legendary Big Daddy Kane, and it's all hosted by comedian Bill Bellamy! 

V-103's The Night of Legends Big Game Weekend party

Also, there'll be live music every night from the one and only Mike Phillips, and his TRAP CITY ALLSTARS band! 

These events will definitely sell out quickly, so DON’T WAIT – GET TICKETS NOW!

We'll see you Thursday, Friday and Saturday night at Atlanta City Hall, with The People's Station -- V-103, during the Big Game Weekend! LET’S GO!!

Tags: 
Super Bowl 53
Super Bowl Atlanta
Super Bowl LIII
Welcome To Atlanta
Atlanta Sneaker Ball
The Night of Legends

