Happy Retirement to Karen Minton of WSB-TV

Every city has people who have worked long and hard enough in their careers to become local legends, no matter what they do for a living. WSB-TV meteorologist Karen Minton is one of those people for Atlanta, and today we send her a big congratulations on her last day at Channel 2 Action News after 33 distinguished years reporting weather and news.

Minton looked back on her successful career at WSB-TV in a story on the station’s website, in which she recalled reporting major weather events in Atlanta such as the 1993 blizzard, and the huge 2014 winter storm forever known as “Snowmageddon,” during which she recalls being on the air giving weather updates for 39 consecutive hours.

Video of Meteorologist drawn to tears after tribute video

Thank you Karen Minton for three decades of dedicated service to Atlanta, and congratulations on your retirement!

