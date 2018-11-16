V-103 Raises Almost $14,000 In 14 Hours For Hosea Helps Thanksgiving Dinner

For 14 hours on Thursday, November 15, V-103 radio personalities Frank Ski, Wanda Smith, Miss Sophia, Ramona DeBreaux, Big Tigger and Greg Street held a live broadcast at DTLR's Camp Creek Marketplace location to collect donations for the annual Thanksgiving Dinner hosted by Hosea Feed The Hungry, at the Georgia World Congress Center. The results are in, and the donations amounted to more than $13,000 in cash and pledges, plus more than 200 turkeys which will be prepared for families in need on Thanksgiving Day.

See the video below as Big Tigger had 50 turkeys he personally purchased added to the total during the live broadcast!

It's not too late to help out -- Hosea Helps is looking for volunteers who can help feed families during the Thanksgiving Dinner. Sign up here at VolunteerMatrix.com!