2019 Clark Atlanta University Homecoming Schedule
October 14, 2019
Monday, October 14, 2019
- Caribbean Café –DJ / Party in the cafeteria for lunch
- International Day on the Promenade – DJ
Thursday, October 17, 2019
- Market Thursday Reloaded on CAU Promenade- The Morning Culture Takeover will take place during 11:30am-1:30pm with Nana G’s Chicken & Waffles
Friday, October 18, 2019
- University Pep Rally 12pm-2pm includes lip sync battle, dance team, giveaways, Drumline CAU Band, Cheerleaders and more
- V-103 live broadcast on promenade from 2pm-6pm
Saturday, October 19, 2019
- Homecoming Tailgate and Game –Tailgate starts at 11:30am and the Game starts at 1:30pm