2019 Clark Atlanta University Homecoming Schedule

October 14, 2019
Events

Monday, October 14, 2019

  • Caribbean Café –DJ / Party in the cafeteria for lunch
  • International Day on the Promenade – DJ

Thursday, October 17, 2019

  • Market Thursday Reloaded on CAU Promenade-  The Morning Culture Takeover will take place during 11:30am-1:30pm with Nana G’s Chicken & Waffles

Friday, October 18, 2019

  • University Pep Rally 12pm-2pm includes lip sync battle, dance team, giveaways, Drumline CAU Band, Cheerleaders and more
  • V-103 live broadcast on promenade from 2pm-6pm

Saturday, October 19, 2019

  • Homecoming Tailgate and Game –Tailgate starts at 11:30am and the Game starts at 1:30pm

 

