Atlanta Citizen Review Board Overview

The ACRB provides a credible, independent forum where complaints and accusations can be assessed. It is also designed to help prevent future incidents of police or corrections misconduct and abuses of civil rights and to reduce the amount of money needed to satisfy judgments and settlements based on upon allegations of police or corrections misconduct. The ACRB promotes public confidence in law enforcement and lessens the possibility that future incidents of urban unrest will occur. For more information log on to ACRBGOV.ORG This message is paid for in part by Attorney Big Al 1-800-HURT-123