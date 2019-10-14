Big Boi Budweiser Private Party

Listen up Atlanta. Budweiser is hosting a dope party with a performance from Big Boi — and some special guests. Enter for your chance to go by picking up a Budweiser Big Boi Tall Boy at your closest convenience store. Then snap a photo of the can and share it on Instagram with the hashtags #BigBoiBud and #sweepstakes. This Bud’s for Atlanta!

BIG BOI TALL BOYS: Check out this new limited-edition collectable. The tall boy cans, which will be sold only Georgia, feature Big Boi rocking a fur coat and aviator shades. His name replaces Budweiser’s in the famous logo script, while printed just below that is the much-loved Outkast line, “Cooler than a polar bear’s toe nails.” Up top, the can quotes “Shutterbugg”—”I keep it playa while some choose to play it safe/Boy check the resume, it’s risky business in the A.”