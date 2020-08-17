Big Tigger NOW on "The Morning Culture"

August 17th starts a new era to Atlanta radio and V-103 "The People's Station". Big Tigger will be taking over the "The Morning Culture" with "good energy, good music, and a good time,” said Big Tigger.

Big Tigger joined Entercom in 2013 as host of “The Big Tigger Show” on V-103. He also currently serves as the official DJ and Music Director of the Atlanta Hawks as well as DJ for Atlanta Falcons tailgates at the Home Depot Backyard in Atlanta. He is also known for hosting multiple BET Network shows including “Rap City: The Basement,” the longest running, nationally televised hip-hop show, “106 & Park” on BET, “BET Awards Post Party Live” and the “BET Awards Red Carpet Show,” as well as the voice and co-host of the 2011, 2013, 2014 and 2015 “Soul Train Awards.” In 2003, he created and launched “Live in the Den with Big Tigger,” a three-hour, syndicated show that aired for more than 10 years in 67 markets and three countries until ending in 2013. He won an Emmy Award in 2013 for his weekly television show “Direct Access with Big Tigger.”

Tune in every morning Monday-Friday 6a-10a

Listeners can tune in to V-103 (WVEE-FM) in Atlanta on air, as well as nationwide on the RADIO.COM app and website. Fans can also connect with the station on social media via Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.