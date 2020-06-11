Decatur High School Senior Jordan Walker Selected St. Louis Cardinals

On Wednesday, Major League Baseball held its 2020 draft. Decatur High School’s Jordan Walker was selected in the first round by the St. Louis Cardinals with the 21st pick.



Jordan’s selection in the draft caps a high school career where he was named the 2020 Gatorade Georgia Baseball Player of the Year. Although his senior season was cut short due to COVID-19, the 6-foot-5, 220-pound third baseman, and the right hand-handed pitcher was batting a .457 with four home runs and 15 RBI’s through 14 games.



In 2019, Walker was invited to the Perfect Game All-American Game and selected to the 2019 First Team All-State Team. Heading into Wednesday’s draft, Walker was considered the No. 2 prospect according to Perfect Game rankings. In an interview with Daminon Lewis with his former high school coach, Robby Gilbert, described Walker as “student of the game.” Gilbert went on to say that Walker was “unbelievably coachable with an even kill attitude.”

Should Walker decide to sign with the Cardinals, it would be to sign for just over $3 million. Walker told Atlanta Journal Consitution that he had “good options” regardless of the direction he decided to go. Also stating, “If the draft doesn’t work out, I’d really be excited about going to Duke.”

Congratulations to Jordan Walker on his selection!