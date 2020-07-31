DeKalb to Host Back-to-School Food Distribution

DECATUR— On Saturday, Aug. 1, DeKalb County will host a food distribution event at three drive-thru locations at which 2,400 DeKalb residents will receive one 20-pound box of fruit and vegetables and a 10-pound bag of frozen chicken hind quarters, along with school supplies and COVID-19 Care Kits.

Beginning at 10 a.m., COVID-19 Care Baskets will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis at three locations:

Buck Godfrey Stadium, 2817 Clifton Springs Rd., Decatur, GA 30034

James R. Hallford Stadium, 3789 Memorial College Ave., Clarkston, GA 30021

Tahoe Village Shopping Plaza, 4604 East Ponce de Leon Ave., Clarkston GA 30021

“As parents prepare to send students back to school, we want to help support families with healthy food options and school supplies,” said DeKalb County CEO Michael Thurmond. “We want students and parents to be prepared for success during this unprecedented school year.”

The COVID-19 Care Basket distribution is a partnership between DeKalb County Government and the Georgia Department of Agriculture.

The county has budgeted $3 million in federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act funding to underwrite the initiatives.

For more information about DeKalb County’s response to COVID-19, visit www.dekalbcountyga.gov/coronavirus.