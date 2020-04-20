Dr. Bernice King Responds to Gov. Brian Kemp’s Order to Reopen
April 20, 2020
Dr. Bernice King took to Facebook Live tonight to express her thoughts regarding Georgia Governor Brian Kemp’s order to reopen some businesses in Georgia.
Dr. King, who is a member of Kemp's Coronavirus Task Force says that she and other members were unaware of the decision to reopen and she encouraged Georgians to use wisdom. She also encouraged everyone to stay safe and use protective equipment when leaving their home.