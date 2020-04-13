Gov. Kemp, DPH, GEMA, and Georgia Guard Provide COVID-19 Response Update

Atlanta, GA – At the Georgia State Capitol, Governor Kemp, Georgia Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Kathleen Toomey, Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency Director Homer Bryson, and Georgia National Guard Adjutant General Tom Carden will give a briefing on COVID-19.

WHO: Governor Brian P. Kemp; Dr. Kathleen Toomey, Commissioner, Georgia Department of Public Health; Homer Bryson, Director, Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency; Adjutant General Tom Carden, Georgia National Guard

WHEN: Monday, April 13 at 4:00 PM

WHERE: Liberty Plaza

