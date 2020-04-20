Georgia Gov. Provides COVID-19 Update on Reopening of State

April 20, 2020
V-103 Staff
 Governor Kemp, Lieutenant Governor Geoff Duncan, Speaker David Ralston, Georgia Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Kathleen Toomey, Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency Director Homer Bryson, and Georgia National Guard Adjutant General Tom Carden will provide an update on COVID-19 from the Georgia State Capitol.

WHO: Governor Brian P. Kemp; Lieutenant Governor Geoff Duncan; Speaker David Ralston; Dr. Kathleen Toomey, Commissioner, Georgia Department of Public Health; Homer Bryson, Director, Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency; Adjutant General Tom Carden, Georgia National Guard

WHEN: Monday, April 20 at 4:00 PM

WHERE: Liberty Plaza

