Gov. Kemp, Officials to Give Coronavirus Update

March 5, 2020
WHO: Governor Brian Kemp; Dr. Kathleen Toomey, Commissioner of the Georgia Department of Public Health; Dr. Cherie Drenzek, State Epidemiologist; and Coronavirus Task Force members

WHAT: Governor Kemp and officials will give an update on recent discussions with federal officials regarding coronavirus preparedness and the state's ability to now test COVID-19 kits at the Georgia Public Health Laboratory in Decatur.

WHEN: Thursday, March 5 at 4 PM

WHERE: Governor's Ceremonial Office - Georgia State Capitol, 206 Washington St. SW, Atlanta, GA 30334

 

 

 

Any media interested in attending should RSVP to tate.mitchell@georgia.gov.

