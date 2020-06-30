If the Georgia Department of Public Health calls, answer.

You’ve probably heard a lot lately about contact tracing. Along with testing and social distancing, it’s a public health tool used to stop the spread of COVID-19. How can you help? Just answer the call. If you test positive for COVID-19, the Georgia Department of Public Health will call you. We’ll ask where you’ve been, who you’ve had contact with – but there’s no electronic tracking. Help stop the spread of COVID-19. Just answer the call. Learn more at dph.georgia.gov.