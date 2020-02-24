Hip Hop Reacts to Tyson Fury Licking Deontay Wilder’s Bloody Neck

Tyson "The Gypsy King" Fury defeated Deontay "The Bronze Bomber" Wilder on the seventh round, becoming the WBC Heavyweight Champion.

"A big shout out to Deontay Wilder. He came here tonight and he manned up and he really did show the heart of a champion,” said Fury. “I hit him with a clean right that dropped him and he got back up. He is a warrior. He will be back. He will be champion again. But I will say, the king has returned to the top of the throne!"

Rappers reacted all across social media about the brutal fight.

U gotta have eyes and assertiveness to ref some shit. Folks was bleedin out the ear off that dirty shot I ain tryna hear it — Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) February 23, 2020

“U gotta have eyes and assertiveness to ref some s##t. Folks was bleedin out the ear off that dirty shot I ain tryna hear it,” tweeted Chance the Rapper.

Im glad Wilder's corner was thinkin bout his health instead of his belt — Wiz Khalifa (@wizkhalifa) February 23, 2020

Wiz Khalifa tweeted, “Im glad Wilder's corner was thinkin bout his health instead of his belt.”

But one of the most talked about moments happened when Fury appeared to have licked the blood off Wilder’s neck after his victorious win.

The moment went viral, and of course, quickly turned into a meme.