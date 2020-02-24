Hip Hop Reacts to Tyson Fury Licking Deontay Wilder’s Bloody Neck

Fury beat Wilder Saturday night and rappers tweeted their thoughts about that.

February 24, 2020
V-103 Staff
fury vs wilder

Al Bello / Getty

Music News

Tyson "The Gypsy King" Fury defeated Deontay "The Bronze Bomber" Wilder on the seventh round, becoming the WBC Heavyweight Champion.

"A big shout out to Deontay Wilder. He came here tonight and he manned up and he really did show the heart of a champion,” said Fury. “I hit him with a clean right that dropped him and he got back up. He is a warrior. He will be back. He will be champion again. But I will say, the king has returned to the top of the throne!"

 

Rappers reacted all across social media about the brutal fight.

 

“U gotta have eyes and assertiveness to ref some s##t. Folks was bleedin out the ear off that dirty shot I ain tryna hear it,” tweeted Chance the Rapper. 

 

Wiz Khalifa tweeted, “Im glad Wilder's corner was thinkin bout his health instead of his belt.”

 

But one of the most talked about moments happened when Fury appeared to have licked the blood off Wilder’s neck after his victorious win. 

 

The moment went viral, and of course, quickly turned into a meme.

 

Damn Blood, ----‍♂️what about the gang. smh --

A post shared by 50 Cent (@50cent) on

 

come on man y’all can’t do my Boy like this. --#abcforlife Tuesday 10pm #starzgettheapp

A post shared by 50 Cent (@50cent) on

 

 

Tyson Fury
Deontay Wilder

