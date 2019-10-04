Remembering Diahann Carroll

by Taelar Made

A beautifully-captivating pioneer and icon of the industry, Diahann Carroll has passed today, as a result of a longtime battle with cancer. Diahann Carroll, born Carroll Diahann Johnson, in Bronx, New York— was 15, when she started modeling for Ebony. After graduating from high school, and being a true New Yorker she attend New York University, NYU, majoring in sociology. Making her major debut into the industry at the tender age of 18, she was a guest on, “The Chance of a Lifetime”, back in 1954. Within that same year Ms. Diahann would make her way on to Broadway in the musical, “House of Flowers”.

The insinuating definition of trifecta at its best, Ms. Carroll was a Nominated & Award Winning Actress, Singer and Model which is often remembered most by her starring role as “Ms. Carmen Jones”, initially played by the legendary Dorothy Dandridge. By winning her first Tony Award in 1962 for Best Actress in her role of, “No Strings”, Diahann Carroll broke the color barrier for women in the acting world. In 1968, she would go on to star in the show, “Julia”, without having to play the stereotypical African-American female role. In 1969, she would receive a Golden Globe Award for her role as, “Julia” and an Emmy Nomination two decades later for her reoccurring role as, “Mrs. Gilbert”, on A Different World. In 1991, Ms. Carroll was still shocking and surprising us with her talents as she made her first animation debut as, “Queen La”, in The Legend of Tarzan. Shortly thereafter in 2003, she starred in the movie turned sitcom, Soul Food which led to later roles in other television series such as Grey’s Anatomy and White Collar.

As a long time breast cancer survivor and advocate, Diahann Carroll gave hope and inspiration to many. She broke barriers, set standards and created a path for women embarking on success the industry. Though we may mourn her untimely lost we will celebrate and remember her legacy. To The Carroll Family & Friends we here at The People’s Station V-103, we send our sincerest condolences and prayers.