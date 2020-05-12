I’m A Father F1rst MEALS OF LOVE

I’m A Father F1rst, Inc “Meals of Love,” which consist of hot meals prepared by chefs are delivered Monday through Friday between 10am and 1pm. The average family served is four to six people. Since the launch in March, more than 50 families served, feeding more than 500 individuals struggling to pay bills and take care ofchildren.

MISSION

The Mission of I’m A Father F1rst, Inc. is to promote individual and collective success for fathers relative to mentorship, brotherhood, and access to opportunities to empower, enhance, enrich, and improve their chances of being better fathers.

VISION

The Vision of I’m A Father F1rst, Inc. is to connect resources with critical community needs in an authentic effort to change lives and eradicate socioeconomic barriers in underserved and underrepresented communities.