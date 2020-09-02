Jump Start Your Career By Enrolling in Fulton County's Career ReBoot
presented by Fulton County Government
September 2, 2020
The Career ReBoot Fulton program will significantly expand access to computer training and provide a stepping stone for thousands of Fulton County residents to improve their digital skills as they re-enter the workforce. The program will enable recently laid-off or unemployed workers to earn industry-recognized certifications either online or at one of Goodwill of North Georgia’s career training centers.