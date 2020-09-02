Jump Start Your Career By Enrolling in Fulton County's Career ReBoot

September 2, 2020
The Career ReBoot Fulton program will significantly expand access to computer training and provide a stepping stone for thousands of Fulton County residents to improve their digital skills as they re-enter the workforce. The program will enable recently laid-off or unemployed workers to earn industry-recognized certifications either online or at one of Goodwill of North Georgia’s career training centers.

