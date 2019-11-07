9th Annual Pinnacle Awards & Scholarship Gala

Live Healthy & Thrive Youth Foundation

November 7, 2019
Live Healthy & Thrive Youth Foundation presents the 9th Annual Pinnacle Awards & Scholarship Gala on Friday December 6th, honoring local professionals for career achievement and students who excel with $1000 college scholarships. Join the movement and learn how you can support the cause of helping youth lead healthier lives and become better leaders of tomorrow. Get tickets and more info at livehealthyandthriveyouth.org/

 

