McDonald’s Celebrates Healthcare Workers and First Responders with Free “Thank You Meals”

Frontline heroes can enjoy free meals at participating U.S. McDonald’s restaurants.

In appreciation for the healthcare workers, police officers, firefighters and paramedics who are committed to our health and safety, McDonald’s will offer free Thank You Meals*, between Wednesday, April 22 and Tuesday, May 5, as a token of appreciation for their selfless service.

Each Thank You Meal will be available at no charge via drive thru or carry out at participating McDonald’s restaurants nationwide through May 5.

Day or night, these frontline heroes can simply show their work badge, or be in uniform, to receive one of the below Thank You Meal options:

Breakfast

A choice of an Egg McMuffin®, Chicken McGriddles® or a Bacon, Egg and Cheese Biscuit. All options come with any size soft drink, tea or hot coffee and a Hash Brown.

Lunch and Dinner

A choice of a Double Cheeseburger, 6-Piece Chicken McNuggets® or a Filet-O-Fish® will be offered. All options come with any size soft drink, tea or hot coffee and small fries.

*Thank You Meals offered at participating US McDonald’s 4/22/20 through 5/5/20. Valid ID required. Limit one per person per day. Menu options may vary by restaurant. Visit McDonalds.com for more details.