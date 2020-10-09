Atlanta McDonald’s is Awarding $40,000 in Grants to Benefit Local K-12 Students as a Part of its Yearly Golden Grants Program

Enter for a chance to win up to $20,000 to fund programs and activities that help area students.

October 9, 2020
V-103 Staff
Contests
Your McDonald’s of Greater Atlanta Owner/Operators are fueling the imagination, education and growth of area students with Golden Grants, a local program that supports individuals, educators, programs and organizations serving students grades K-12.

Grants will be awarded in the following amounts based on creativity and hands-on application of projects:

  • One $20,000 grant
  • One $10,000 grant
  • Ten $1,000 grants
  • Total: $40,000

Qualifying activities include, but are not limited to, the following, as long as need is demonstrated:

  • Arts activities
  • Education initiatives
  • Mentorship and empowerment programs
  • After-school programs
  • Community service
  • Sports activities
  • Technology
  • Efforts related to Covid-19

Interested teachers can apply for a 2020 grant by visiting GoldenGrantsATL.com

Click here for eligibility requirements.*

