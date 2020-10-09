Atlanta McDonald’s is Awarding $40,000 in Grants to Benefit Local K-12 Students as a Part of its Yearly Golden Grants Program
Enter for a chance to win up to $20,000 to fund programs and activities that help area students.
October 9, 2020
Win up to $20,000 for programs and activities that help area students.
Your McDonald’s of Greater Atlanta Owner/Operators are fueling the imagination, education and growth of area students with Golden Grants, a local program that supports individuals, educators, programs and organizations serving students grades K-12.
Grants will be awarded in the following amounts based on creativity and hands-on application of projects:
- One $20,000 grant
- One $10,000 grant
- Ten $1,000 grants
- Total: $40,000
Qualifying activities include, but are not limited to, the following, as long as need is demonstrated:
- Arts activities
- Education initiatives
- Mentorship and empowerment programs
- After-school programs
- Community service
- Sports activities
- Technology
- Efforts related to Covid-19
Interested teachers can apply for a 2020 grant by visiting GoldenGrantsATL.com
Click here for eligibility requirements.*
*Entercom Communications has no affiliation with this program.