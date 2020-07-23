Feeding Families Through The Pandemic

July 23, 2020
V-103 Staff
Meals of Love
News
When the pandemic of COVID-19 began, the team at I’m A Father F1rst saw a need in our Atlanta communities. With some families already struggling to get by, we knew that it was only going to get harder. Because of this, we put together a plan to prepare and distribute nutritious lunches and dinners to the families who were most affected by Coronavirus. This program launched in March of 2020, and we have been giving these meals out five days a week ever since!

This message is brought to you in part by V-103, WAOK, Alliance Tax Solutions and I'm a Father First.

COVID-19
Meals of Love
I'm A Father F1rst
