Michelle Obama: Trump administration contributing to her "low-grade depression"

In a new podcast, former first lady Michelle Obama admitted to suffering from “low-grade depression.”

She mentioned on the podcast, that the issue partly due to president Donald Trump’s administration.

“I’m dealing with some form of low-grade depression,” she said on the podcast. “Not just because of the quarantine, but because of the racial strife and just seeing this administration. Watching the hypocrisy of it day in and day out is dispiriting.”

Obama elaborated on the racial strife citing the stories of Black Americans being wrongfully arrested, killed by police.

"I’d be remiss to say part of this depression is also a result of what we're seeing in terms of the protests, the continued racial unrest that has plagued this country since its birth," she said.

Obama described the refusal to wear masks by some citizens as “frustrating."

That’s been disheartening to see so many people who have grown tired of staying at home because the virus didn’t impact them,” she said.

Obama did say that she’s trying to maintain a routine in order to cope with the depression.

“My spirit is lifted when I’m feeling healthy, when I’m surrounded by good people,” she said. “I reach out to my family, and to my friends, even in this time of quarantine. You know, I fought to continue to find a way to stay connected to the people in my life who bring me joy, and my girlfriends, my husband, my kids; it’s the small things. It’s the small rituals.”​