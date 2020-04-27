NBA Reportedly Reopening Team Facilities in States That Have Eased Restrictions

JOHN HEALY

The NBA appears to have taken the first step in the road to recovery.

According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojanrowski, the league is reopening team facilities beginning on Friday, May 1 for players in states and municipalities that have eased stay-at-home orders, such as Georgia, due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The use of the team facilities will remain voluntary, while teams are still unable to hold group workouts or organized activities.

Many teams, however, are still in states with strict stay-at-home orders still being enforced. The NBA is telling those teams that the league will work with them to find alternative arrangements for their players, according to Wojnarowski.

While reopening the team facilities in some states is an important step for the NBA, it is still not indicative that the season will return soon, or even at all.

Last week, NBA commissioner Adam Silver said the league was “not in a position to make any decisions” about what the rest of the season may look like, and that they would need more time for a clearer picture.

Still, the reopening of team facilities continues to be a priority as many team executives feel it is among the safest environments for players to train in.

Silver held a conference call with team general managers on Thursday, and some relayed that players were asking about possibly traveling to Atlanta to work out in public fitness centers, which the league and GMs want to avoid.

However, there were some GMs who were also skeptical that the league was reopening team facilities too soon, and were concerned if even those facilities were indeed safe.

Since the NBA suspended its season on March 11 and closed down team facilities on March 19, many players have left their local markets. As teams begin to reopen facilities, it is possible that opposing players who live in the area will be permitted to use them.

