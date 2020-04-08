FREE FRIES FOR ALL

Indianapolis, IN; April 8, 2020 – Steak ‘n Shake today announced that all customers can enjoy a complimentary order of French fries as part of the company’s “We’re All Essential” campaign.

The “We’re All Essential” initiative, originally launched on March 26th, was developed to recognize and support those working in essential industries, as well as to support ALL Americans during these challenging times. Effective immediately at all participating Steak ‘n Shake restaurants across America, customers who visit the drive-thru can request a free order of fries, as our way of thanking every single American who continues to play their part in restoring America.

“In such challenging times, we would like to do our part for our communities by giving out free fries to all,” said Sardar Biglari, CEO of Steak ‘n Shake.

In addition, Steak ‘n Shake is continuing to offer the following deals for all Americans during these challenging days:

“Family 4 Pack Meal Deal,” includes 4 Double ‘n Cheese Steakburgers, 4 Small Fries and 4 Sodas, feeding a family of 4 for only $19.99. Available every day by drive-thru or take-out only.

“Half-Price Happy Hour,” offering half-price on all milk shakes and drinks. Have fun with the kids over an indulgent afternoon treat while enjoying one of our 23 Classic or Specialty Homemade Milkshakes for half price. Available Monday – Friday, 2 – 5 PM by drive-thru or take-out only.

Customers can check on current hours of their local restaurant, revised as a result of the current health crisis, at www.steaknshake.com by clicking on “Find a Location.”

Steak ‘n Shake is committed to protecting the health of our customers and employees. For more information about safety and sanitation protocols at Steak ‘n Shake restaurants, visit www.steaknshake.com/covid-19.