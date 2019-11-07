Wynners Excelling Outreach in partnership with PCDC will be presenting "Blessed Faith to Serve", a Thanksgiving dinner for those in need in the Clayton County community on November 28th, 2019 from 11:00 am -3:00 pm at the Paradise Community Development Corporation. Donations and volunteers are needed. For donations or volunteer information contact Julia Wynn at 678-586-5269 or contact by email wynnersexcelling@gmail.com.

4295 Hendrix drive

Forest Park, Georgia 30297