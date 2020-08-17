The Kenny Burns Show Takes Over the Afternoon Drive

As Big Tigger makes his big move to the morning drive on "The Morning Culture", it was no other person better to replace him then Kenny Burns. Starting August 17th, The Kenny Burns show is back but now in afternoon drive and ready to turn up.

Kenny Burns is an entrepreneur, producer and author with over 20 years of experience across the entertainment, music, fashion, radio, television, and marketing industries. The move marks Burns’ second stint with V-103, as he previously served as an on-air host from 2011 to 2013. Early in his career he worked with the likes of songstress Monica, Jay-Z, and his first music concept, Dream – the only female Pop group to debut at No. 2 on Billboard charts. As an executive, he continued to achieve platinum success with Mariah Carey’s Monarch Music, signing international music superstar Akon, discovering fellow Washingtonian hip-hop artist Wale, and becoming Vice President of the iconic hip-hop music label Roc-A-Fella Records.

“I am excited to announce that ‘the people’s champ’ is coming back to ‘the people’s station,’ V-103,” said Kenny Burns. “I am ready to work hard to inspire and entertain Atlanta and beyond and can’t wait to connect with my audience every afternoon.”

Listeners can tune in to V-103 (WVEE-FM) in Atlanta on air, as well as nationwide on the RADIO.COM app and website. Fans can also connect with the station on social media via Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.