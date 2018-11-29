Trey Songz attends Lil Wayne's 36th birthday party and Carter V release at HUBBLE on September 27, 2018 in Los Angeles, California

Jerritt Clark/Getty Images

Tori Lanez, Jacquees and Jeremih Join Trey Songz On His New Double Mixtape "11/28"

3 Winterfest Artists Featured

November 29, 2018

"11/28", the new double mixtape from Trey Songz, is now available. The singer split the two collections of songs into 10 tracks apiece, with "11" featuring nine songs of Songz singing without guest artists, then concludes with "Shootin Shots" which features Winterfest artist Tory Lanez, as well as Ty Dolla $ign.

The second collection, "28", is the exact opposite, containing only one song, "Used To," without any guest appearances, and has three appearances from artists performing at V-103 Winterfest. It begins with Jacquees being featured on the first track, "Spark," then Tory Lanez shows up again on the fourth track, "Wrist Watch," and Winterfest artist Jeremih joins for "Top 10." 

Get tickets to Winterfest now, and listen to Trey Songz "11/28" on Spotify.

From me to you on my birthday ----#1128

A post shared by treysongz (@treysongz) on

Trey Songz
Jacquees
Tory Lanez
Jeremih
WinterFest
winterfest 2018

