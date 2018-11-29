Tori Lanez, Jacquees and Jeremih Join Trey Songz On His New Double Mixtape "11/28"

"11/28", the new double mixtape from Trey Songz, is now available. The singer split the two collections of songs into 10 tracks apiece, with "11" featuring nine songs of Songz singing without guest artists, then concludes with "Shootin Shots" which features Winterfest artist Tory Lanez, as well as Ty Dolla $ign.

The second collection, "28", is the exact opposite, containing only one song, "Used To," without any guest appearances, and has three appearances from artists performing at V-103 Winterfest. It begins with Jacquees being featured on the first track, "Spark," then Tory Lanez shows up again on the fourth track, "Wrist Watch," and Winterfest artist Jeremih joins for "Top 10."

listen to Trey Songz "11/28" on Spotify.