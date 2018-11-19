A Christmas card note for Santa

Which Of These Soulful, Classic Christmas Songs Is The Greatest?

Vote For Your Favorite Now!

November 19, 2018

There are lots of great soulful Christmas songs out there, but when it comes to doing the holidays our way, a few songs rise to the top of the list. But we want to know -- which classic Christmas song is your favorite to play during the holiday season and on Christmas Day? 

Choose your favorite below from the list of more than 30 timeless Christmas tunes below, including hits from Stevie Wonder, The Temptations, Nat King Cole, and even Atlanta's own TLC and OutKast!

Christmas
Christmas songs
HOLIDAYS

