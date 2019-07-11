Rashad Richey Real Talk: Why Is Trump is Messing With The US Census?

You’re about to get a US Census questionnaire…Trump and his administration are fighting like hell to include a question about citizenship. The US Census is constitutionally mandated to count population… not just citizens. Why is this an important distinction?

Census data is used to decide how much money state and local governments get for infrastructure, social services, education, and housing. You see, population creates economic impact regardless of citizenship. The proposed citizenship question has been controversial because it would result in an undercount of the population. That means less money for your community. The Trump administration maintained that citizenship data was necessary to help enforce the Voting Rights Act, which is straight bull. Let me know your thoughts, go to V-103.com and sound off!