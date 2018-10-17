Big Tigger rocks a black Atlanta Falcons jersey in the V-103 broadcast studio

Wear Your Throwback Black Jerseys At Monday's Atlanta Falcons Blackout Game Against The Giants

October 17, 2018
Falcons fans, it’s a blackout this Monday night! 

The Atlanta Falcons are bringing out their throwback black jerseys for Monday Night Football, as we take on the Giants in primetime at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. And V-103 is hookin’ you up with tickets.

Just listen to V-103 and be the tenth caller when you hear the cue to call, and you’ll score tickets to the game and an Atlanta Falcons throwback cap!

