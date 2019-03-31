Nipsey Hussle performs onstage at the Warner Music Pre-Grammy Party at the NoMad Hotel on February 7, 2019 in Los Angeles, California.

West Coast Rap Star Nipsey Hussle Shot And Killed In Los Angeles

Death Confirmed By Multiple Sources

March 31, 2019
News

NBC News and multiple other sources are reporting that influential West Coast rap star Nipsey Hussle has died in Los Angeles. He was 33 years old. 

Nipsey Hussle was shot along with at least two other men in front of his own clothing store, The Marathon Clothing, located in L.A.'s Hyde Park neighborhood. Reports are still coming in about the other two shooting victims. 

Hussle was a highly influential rap artist. Having recently been profiled in GQ magazine along with his partner actress Lauren London, he'd also been enjoying considerable buzz following the release of his album Victory Lap, which received positive reviews and was nominated for Best Rap Album at the 2019 Grammy Awards. 

His final tweet, posted shortly before the shooting, seemed to suggest that he was aware of unnamed adversaries.

 

Sympathies and statements of support are flooding Twitter from all over the world, from fans to celebrity admirers.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Rest In Peace to Nipsey Hussle, and condolences to Lauren London, their child, and their entire family and loved ones.   

 

Developing...

 

Nipsey Hussle
Shooting

