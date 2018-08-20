Will Atlanta dominate the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards?

Like we always do, Atlanta's superstar hip-hop and R&B talent is dominating the annual MTV Video Music Awards, with a slew of our most popular recording acts like Migos, Janelle Monae, Childish Gambino and others nominated for trophies in four categories. And of course there’ll be all sorts of ATL representation on the red carpet that everyone, including us, will be sharing tonight on social media.

The show will air live from New York City’s Radio City Music Hall tonight at 9 p.m. EST. Confirmed performers include Nicki Minaj, Ariana Grande, Shawn Mendes, Travis Scott, Post Malone (nominated for “Song of the Year” for “rockstar,” which features ATL’s own 21 Savage), and others.

Here’s a list of all the Atlanta artists who might bring home the “Moon Person” statue:



Best New Artist:

Chloe & Halle

Song of the Year:

Post Malone ft. 21 Savage – “rockstar”

Camila Cabello ft. Young Thug – "Havana"

Best Hip-Hop:

Cardi B ft. 21 Savage – "Bartier Cardi"

Migos ft. Drake – “Walk It Talk It”

Video With A Message:

Childish Gambino – “This is America”

Janelle Monáe – "PYNK"



We’ll be live-blogging the awards this evening right here from V-103.com, brewing plenty of sweet, hot and bitter tea everybody’s gonna be talking about tomorrow morning. Red carpet begins at 8 p.m., and the show starts at 9, so meet us here at V-103.com to get all the details as they happen!