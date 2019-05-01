Win $25,000 For Your Neighborhood

Neighbors across the country will soon have an exciting opportunity to help change their communities for the better through State Farm Neighborhood Assist®. Part of State Farm Neighborhood of Good® initiative, State Farm Neighborhood Assist is back for its eighth year in 2019.

State Farm invites the public to submit a community cause about which they’re passionate and to rally behind that cause for a chance to win a $25,000 grant through State Farm Neighborhood Assist. Anyone 18 years of age and older in the U.S. can participate.

Here’s what you need to know:

The cause submission phase starts June 5 and ends when 2,000 submissions are reached.

You can prepare now by going to www.neighborhoodassist.com and downloading the submission guide.

You can submit one cause in one of the three categories of safety, community development or education.

All you have to do is submit the cause; you don’t have to “run the program.”

State Farm Neighborhood Assist, a crowd-sourced philanthropic initiative, lets communities determine where grant funding is awarded. The application is short and simple, and you can learn more by visiting www.neighborhoodassist.com. You, or someone you know, could be the catalyst for positive change to your community cause!



Your application will be judged based on your answers to the following three questions:

How much does the Cause focus on an unmet need in this community?

Why do you feel the $25,000 would address the unmet need?

How much of a lasting impact on this community would the grant have?

After the 2,000 submissions are reached, the State Farm Review Committee will judge all the submissions to identify the top 200 finalists.



These 200 finalists will then be uploaded to www.neighborhoodassist.com to be voted on by you and your community. The voting phase will last from August 14-August 23 and each person gets up to 10 votes per day, every day during those 10 days.



The top 40 causes with the most votes will each win a $25,000 grant from State Farm!



Winners will be announced on September 25 at www.neighborhoodassist.com.



Key Dates for 2019 State Farm Neighborhood Assist: