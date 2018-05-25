YG, Nicki Minaj, 2 Chainz & Big Sean Come Together for “Big Bank”

It’s an epic collaboration that has us dreaming about money as we head into the holiday weekend.



YG has teamed up with Nicki Minaj, 2 Chainz, and Big Sean for the marimba-inspired track, “Big Bank,” which dropped today (May 25). “Big Bank” was produced by Mustard.



YG had been teasing the release for a few days on Instagram. “Big Bank” will appear on his upcoming album, titled Stay Dangerous.



Minaj also teased the collaboration yesterday when she announced that her upcoming album, titled Queen, would be delayed. It’s now expected to drop on August 10.