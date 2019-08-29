4 Ways Michael Jackson Inspired The Culture

Michael Jackson got his start at a young age with his brothers as The Jackson 5.

He released 10 studio albums during his solo career including Thriller, which is the top-selling album of all time to this day and is the most awarded artist in history by the hundreds.

Michael Jackson set his mark on the world with his dance moves. Some of his infamous moves included The Spin, The Anti-Gravity Lean from Smooth Criminal, The Moonwalk, His High Kicks, and of course the Thriller choreo. There’s footage of thousands of people dancing together to Thriller in Mexico, Norwegian soldiers bearing arms to Michael Jackson’s top hits.

Not only did his music make a huge impact on the world, but to this day his fashion is still incorporated in many artists' wardrobe. Whether it be dazzled military looks, red leather jackets, sequined gloves & tilted fedora’s, we still show the appreciation to the late legend in many ways.

Michael's presence & performance bridged the gap on racial divide and brought Millions of people together. He spent time and most definitely money for his videos that began to change the game forever. “Thriller” and “Billie-Jean” were two of the first videos by an African-American artist aired on MTV which opened the flood gates for more artists such as Whitney Houston to be seen on the network. Michael Jackson’s “We Are The World” Video brought together 37 various artists together such as Billy Joel, Smokey Robinson, Willie Nelson, Quincy Jones, Dionne Warwick, Cyndi Lauper, Lionel Richie, Harry Belafonte, and Stevie Wonder to name a few. Michael Jackson was a humanitarian, inspiration and a legend that will forever have his mark on the world.

Happy Birthday!