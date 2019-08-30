ATL's 8th Annual PURE HEAT Community Festival

R&B Singer Tweet and Actress/Humanitarian Angelica Ross is set to be honored at Atlanta's 8th Annual Pure Heat Festival. The festival takes place on Sunday, September 1st in Piedmont Park. It's said to be called ATL's free "Day of Unity". The event includes food vendors, local and celebrity entertainers, educational forums, prizes, and many giveaways. This event is designed to bring the spirit of the community together with pride and vision. A portion of the festival's proceeds will go towards benefitting the homeless, the LGBT youth and those affected by HIV/AIDS. Come out and enjoy being a part of the community.

CLICK HERE for more information on the Pure Heat Community Festival